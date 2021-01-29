HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two more deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Cambria County recorded 63 new cases and two deaths, while Centre County added 60 cases and also two deaths. Blair County added 44 cases and four deaths.
Elk County added 18 cases and no deaths while neighboring Jefferson County added 14 cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 9,861 cases and 245 deaths
- Cambria — 10,727 cases and 363 deaths
- Centre — 10,985 cases and 193 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,522 cases and 97 deaths
- Elk — 2,121 cases and 33 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,493 cases and 74 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 9,643 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 834,048. Note that case counts today include backlogged antigen testing data from urgent care centers; 4,052 of today’s newly identified cases had their specimens collected over a week ago. The state will continue to report on backlogged data from urgent care centers over the next couple days.
There are 3,691 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 753 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,800 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 15 stood at 10.5%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, there were 159 new deaths reported for a total of 21,462 deaths attributed to COVID-19.