With the court system partially reopening, Clearfield County is calling all full-time and part-time employees back to work, according to Commissioner John Sobel.
On April 20, Clearfield County furloughed 42 full-time employees and six part-time employees due to the reduced court schedule stemming from the COVID-19 emergency order by the state Supreme Court.
On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued a new order which expanded court operations, and Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced a potential partial relaxing of COVID-19 emergency restrictions that could allow some counties to move from the red phase to the yellow phase starting May 8.
The commissioners are following suit and are recalling the furloughed employees.
Sobel said said the employees are being recalled no matter what the governor’s decision is on whether the county is included the yellow phase because they want court offices and the county offices to have similar procedures.
“We are making sure the court controlled operations and the county controlled operations work hand in hand, because there is too much confusion when they don’t,” Sobel said.
Members of the public who are entering county buildings will still need an appointment and will have to wear a mask. He said the doors of all county buildings will continue to be locked for the time being except for the front entrance to the Clearfield County Courthouse.
The commissioners issued the following press release:
“On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued a new order which opened up additional court and court-related activities. Additionally, we are anticipating Clearfield County being moved from ‘red’ phase to ‘yellow’ phase under the Governor’s reopening plan on Friday, May 8. We want to keep the public informed of courthouse access rules as we move into this new phase.
“The Supreme Court order specifically states that “all in-person access and proceedings shall be strictly limited”, and that all leaders must have policies that implement and maintain procedures that restrict potential COVID-19 exposure.
“The safety of the public, and our employees, is our highest priority. Accordingly, public access to all county buildings will remain restricted for now. County offices will be open and fully staffed, and available by appointment as they are now. Most offices will be offering more appointment slots than were available over the past few weeks. Please call a day ahead of time to set appointments; any business that can be transacted by email or phone must be handled in that manner. Masks will still be required to enter any county building.
“Anyone who appears ill or displays symptoms associated with COVID may be denied entry.
“Throughout this emergency, the public has done a commendable job of following safety protocols. We very much appreciate it. We anticipate further easing of these restrictions, provided that local virus cases remain low, and we will communicate those changes as soon as possible.”