Clearfield County Chapter of Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees will hold its annual “Not Going Back to School” picnic on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Parker Dam State Park at Pavilion 1.
Members and guests will meet at 11:30 a.m., with lunch to be served at noon. Meat, rolls, beverages, and tableware will be provided. Members are asked to bring a covered dish to share.
Members are encouraged to bring guests. Local legislators and officials will be present. Anyone planning to attend should contact Bev Wilson at 496-3360 or bewilson877@gmail.com to make a reservation.