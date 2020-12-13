HARRISBURG — Clearfield County was the only county in the region that did not report any coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported 110 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 83 on Sunday for a total of 193.
Elsewhere in the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported 54 cases on Saturday and 19 on Sunday for a total of 73, as well as 7 deaths. Elk County reported 35 new cases on Saturday and 19 on Sunday for a total of 54, as well as two deaths.
Cambria County reported a total of 320 cases in the same time period and 11 additional deaths. Blair County reported 302 cases and 13 deaths, while Centre County reported 232 additional cases and eight deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 6,110 cases and 133 deaths
- Cambria — 7,029 cases and 144 deaths
- Centre — 7,688 cases and 104 deaths
- Clearfield — 2,811 cases and 25 deaths
- Elk — 855 cases and 12 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,404 cases and 18 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 11,084 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 10,684 on Sunday, for a total of 21,768 over the weekend, bringing the statewide total to 491,802.
There are 5,970 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,227 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by over 4,700 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 4 stood at 16.2%
As of Dec. 12, there were 330 new deaths reported over the weekend for a total of 12,565 deaths attributed to COVID-19.