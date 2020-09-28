Clearfield County Library’s mobile service unit has announced its October schedule.
Oct. 5 –Salem United Methodist, 12 –4 p.m.
Oct. 6 –The Rock Church (West Decatur), 2 –4:15 p.m.
Oct. 7 –Penfield U-Haul, 1 –4:15 p.m.
Oct. 8 –Frenchville VFW, 1:30 –4:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 –Kylertown Mt. View Market Place, 1 –4 p.m.
Oct. 13 –Mahaffey Fire Hall, 10:30 a.m. –4 p.m.
Oct. 19 –New Washington United Methodist, 2 –4:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 –Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church (Irvona), 11 a.m. –3:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 –Leyo’s Supermarket (Coalport), 11:30 a.m. –1:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 –Madera Fire Hall, 2 –4 p.m.
Oct. 26 –Salem United Methodist, 12 –4 p.m.
Oct. 27 –The Rock Church (West Decatur), 2 –4:15 p.m.
Oct. 28 –Penfield U-Haul, 1 –4:15 p.m.
Oct. 29 –Frenchville VFW, 1:30 –4:30 p.m.