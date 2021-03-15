Lawrence Township, Clearfield Borough, Sandy Township and DuBois City police departments will join the Pennsylvania State Police and other municipal agencies to conduct a targeted aggressive-driving enforcement wave from March 18 through April 25.
As part of the Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project, the wave will concentrate on reducing the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries and deaths on roadways throughout the state. Any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a ticket.
The enforcement wave will focus on speeding distracted driving and work zone awareness. Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or other aggressive actions will also be cited.
Municipal police agencies that participated in last year’s campaign wrote 43,349 citations, including 22,353 for speeding, 1,003 for occupant protection violations, 3,077 for red light violations, and 126 impaired driving arrests.
The enforcement is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Protect and is funded by part of the department’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
For more information on aggressive driving, visit PennDOT.gov/Safety.