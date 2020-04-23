Clearfield County Historical Society’s Board of Directors, in keeping with coronavirus restrictions, met by means of a phone conference call on April 21.
The board emphasized that its museum and research facilities will not open as previously scheduled on May 3, and the May 10 Mothers Day Tea is cancelled. The facilities will remain closed until Gov. Wolf, in conjunction with Pennsylvania health authorities, deem it safe to reopen.
The board nominated and elected its 2020 officers. They are, David Wulderk, President; Scott Kolesar, 1st Vice President; Julie Houston, 2nd Vice President; Sharon Aaron, Secretary; and Brent Thomas, Treasurer. Outgoing officers Susan Williams and Mary Kay Royer were thanked for their service and will continue as board members.
In other business, the board:
• Learned that its Scan Pro 2200 microfilm reader has been installed and a new laser jet printer will accompany it after the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions.
• The society was awarded a $400 grant from the Pennsylvania Lumber Heritage Region to assist in the republication of the 1922 James Mitchell Lumbering and Rafting book. The book will be added to the society’s inventory of local historical works for sale.
• A Sufferin’ Suffrage program is tentatively scheduled at the Kerr House Museum on Wednesday, June 24 at 5 p.m. to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th US Constitutional amendment; guaranteeing women’s voting rights. The program’s date will be dependent upon the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.
• The board discussed long range and tentative plans to participate in the Clearfield County Fair Parade and sponsor the fair’s Hat Derby, again this summer. It also has plans to sponsor the popular Night at the Museum event in August and the Bloody Knox Apple Cider Festival in October. The board encouraged citizens to honor July’s 150th Annual Frenchville Picnic and the Houtzdale Days Committee’s 150th anniversary of the founding of Houtzdale Borough; also scheduled for July.
• Society membership is 665 members.
• The board invited the public to visit its website at clearfieldcountyhistoricalsociety.net in order to view its recently added local and historical postcard and photo section. More images will be added and the public is encouraged to send appropriate Clearfield County historical postcards or photographs by clicking the site’s Here’s My Postcard tab.