Clearfield County has a shortage of workers in Children, Youth and Family Services and at the 911 Center, Clearfield County Commissioners revealed on Tuesday.
Normally, CYS has 16 caseworkers, Commissioner John Sobel said. The department was already short staffed and two more caseworkers submitted their resignations, bringing the total remaining on staff to 10.
The department also usually has four supervisors, and it is now down to three — and will soon be down to two, Sobel said.
The department’s workload has not decreased. The salary board, at the request of the commissioners, voted to approve paying the CYS director and the remaining caseworker supervisors an additional $200 per week because they are having to assume the duties of caseworkers as well as their own, Sobel said.
This is temporary and the commissioners will review the situation every 30 days.
“We feel we have to take this position,” Sobel said.
To combat the decline in employees the commissioners are going to work with CYS to make a big push to hire additional caseworkers.
When asked why so many employees are leaving CYS, Sobel said employers nationwide are having difficulty filling positions.
Commissioners were asked if they are looking at raising salaries to fill the positions and Commissioner Dave Glass said the salaries of these positions are set by the collective bargaining agreement with the employees’ union.
The 911 Center is also experiencing a shortage of telecommunicators, and in response, the salary board, at the request of the commissioners, voted to create a temporary part-time telecommunication position at the 911 Center effective July 14 through Dec. 31.
Commissioner Tony Scotto said the additional position will help reduce overtime in the department because it is short staffed.
Sobel said a class is being developed to train additional telecommunicators, but it does take some time. He said he hopes this problem would be corrected in the next couple of months.
The fines and costs supervisor post was also vacant and the commissioners approved the transfer of Derek Dixon from DUI coordinator/adult probation to the supervisor of costs and fines.
The salary board set Dixon’s salary at $38,000 per year and a temporary stipend of $240 every two weeks. The stipend is being paid because the fines and costs supervisor has to assume the duties of an open position at the Clearfield County Jail until it is filled, Sobel said.
Commissioners voted to accept the following separations/retirements, Jamie Lockett, and Camryn Richards, caseworkers/CYS; Kelsey Vitullo, caseworker supervisor/CYS; Kelsey Eliason, Alex Gudalis and Brittany Welder, 911 telecommunicators/911; Frank Verbeck, security/commissioners; Nannette Renchen, corrections officer/Clearfield County Jail.
New hires, Jennifer Sterner, secretary II/Domestic Relations; G. Jean Collins, Makenzie Hullihen and Lewis Kuklinskie, temporary license clerks/treasurer’s office.
Transfers, Christine Irwin legal secretary II/public defender’s office to legal secretary III/public defender’s office and Jannelle Mescall, adult probation officer to DUI coordinator/adult probation.