HARRISBURG — According to the state Department of Health, Clearfield County gained three new positive COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.
In nearby counties, Blair and Cambria counties each gained 11 cases and Centre County gained 10. Jefferson County gained another case while Elk County remained the same.
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 414 cases and 8 deaths
- Cambria — 439 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 427 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 212 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 64 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 93 cases and 1 death
DOH today confirmed there are 561 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 130,035.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 18-24 is 157,763 with 4,630 positive cases.
There were 20,852 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 24. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,605 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 26 new deaths reported.