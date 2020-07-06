HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has gained another positive COVID-19 case, as reported by the state Department of Health on Monday.
There are now 75 confirmed cases within the county.
Neighboring counties had more positive cases, as Blair County gained three, Cambria County gained two and Centre County one. Elk and Jefferson counties remained the same.
There were no new deaths within the area.
County cases of COVID-19 in The Progress region are listed below:
- Blair –87 cases and 1 death
- Cambria –98 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre –228 cases and 7 deaths
- Clearfield –75 cases and 0 deaths
- Elk –20 cases and 0 deaths
- Jefferson –30 cases and 1 death
The state confirmed 450 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 90,304. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
There are 6,754 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of one new death reported.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 218 overnight.
Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 743,020 patients who have tested negative to date.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are ages 0-4
- 1% are ages 5-12
- Nearly 3% are ages 13-18
- Nearly 8% are ages 19-24
- Nearly 37% are ages 25-49
- Nearly 24% are ages 50-64
- Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,933 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,351 cases among employees, for a total of 21,284 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties.
Out of our total deaths, 4,593 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,824 of our total cases are in health care workers.