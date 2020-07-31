HARRISBURG — Clearfield County gained nine new positive coronavirus cases Friday, as reported by the state Department of Health.
This brings the total amount of Clearfield County positive tests to 131.
Neighboring Cambria County gained 11 cases, Centre County gained four cases, while Blair County gained three.
Jefferson County remained the same while Elk County gained another positive test.
No new deaths were reported among the area counties.
Total cases and deaths are as follows:
- Blair — 204 cases and 3 deaths
- Cambria — 250 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 357 cases and 10 deaths
- Clearfield –131 cases and 0 deaths
- Elk –43 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson –57 cases and 1 death
DOH confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 31, that there are 970 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 112,048. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 244 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 130 cases. Of the new cases in Allegheny County, 30 cases have specimen collection dates from more than two weeks ago and at least 77 are known to be among long-term care residents and staff.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 24 and July 30 is 160,671 with 6,720 positive cases. There were 23,883 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 30. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,189 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 13 new deaths reported.