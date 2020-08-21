HARRISBURG — Clearfield County gained four new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as reported by the state Department of Health.
Blair County reported 14 more cases, while Centre County reported eight more cases and Cambria County gained four.
Jefferson County gained three cases and Elk County remained the same.
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 390 cases and 8 deaths
- Cambria — 416 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 405 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 201 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 63 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 80 cases and 1 death
DOH on Friday confirmed there are 693 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 127,633.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 14 and Aug. 20 is 159,049 with 4,819 positive cases.
There were 24,058 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 20. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,558 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported.