HARRISBURG — After holding steady for a day, Clearfield County reported five new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as reported by the state Department of Health.
Centre County continued its surge of coronavirus cases, gaining 137 new cases as the county is over 1,000 total cases now — nearly double of any surrounding county.
Blair County gained five new cases and Cambria County gained two. Elk and Jefferson counties remained the same.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 511 cases and 13 deaths
- Cambria — 515 cases and 6 deaths
- Centre — 1,062 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 270 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 65 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 101 cases and 2 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there are 1,008 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 142,885. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Centre is reporting an increase of 137 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10 is 151,264 with 5,106 positive cases. There were 30,855 test results reported to the department through Sept. 10, the most test results reported in one day to date. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,837 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported.