HARRISBURG — Since Friday, Clearfield County has gained eight more positive COVID-19 cases.
The state Department of Health also announced that as of Sunday, Blair and Jefferson counties gained 13 cases. Cambria and Centre counties gained 12 cases, while Elk County gained another case.
Out of the new cases, there were no more deaths reported in the local area.
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 403 cases and 8 deaths
- Cambria — 428 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 417 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 209 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 64 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 93 cases and 1 death
DOH confirmed there are 619 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 129,048.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 86 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 80 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 16 and August 22 is 157,396 with 4,889 positive cases.
There were 20,088 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 22. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,578 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 2 new deaths reported from Saturday and 20 news deaths from Friday.