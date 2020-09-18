HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added two more positive COVID-19 cases to its total on Friday, as reported by the state Department of Health.
Centre County continued its COVID-19 climb — albeit less than it’s been over the past few week. However, the county still picked up 30 new cases.
Cambria County gained nine new cases, while Blair County gained eight.
Elk County remained the same. Jefferson County’s numbers were reported as 106 — which is technically a drop of one case as it’s been reported by the state this week of the county having 107 cases.
Blair County reported two new deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 548 cases and 15 deaths
- Cambria — 537 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 1,630 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 295 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 67 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 106 cases and 2 deaths
DOH confirmed on Friday there were 760 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 148,683. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17 is 172,682 with 6,046 positive cases. There were 26,068 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Sept. 17. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,934 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 21 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.