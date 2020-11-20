HARRISBURG — Clearfield County continues its COVID-19 climb, as the state Department of Health reported Friday 61 new cases.
Blair County reported an increase of 233 cases and Cambria County picked up 214 cases. Centre County reported 91 cases, while Jefferson County had 29 new cases and Elk County had 14.
Centre County reported five more deaths, and Blair and Cambria counties reported four more deaths each.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 3,105 cases and 49 deaths
- Cambria — 2,877 cases and 32 deaths
- Centre — 5,502 cases and 33 deaths
- Clearfield — 1,076 cases and 8 deaths
- Elk — 407 cases and 3 deaths
- Jefferson — 521 cases and 4 deaths
DOH confirmed as of Friday there were 6,808 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 295,786.
There are 2,952 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 659 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,800 since the end of September.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between is 393,010 with 40,122 positive cases. There were 54,209 test results reported to the department through Nov. 19.
As of 11:59 p.m., Thursday, there were 108 new deaths reported for a total of 9,689 deaths attributed to COVID-19.