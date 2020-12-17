HARRISBURG — Clearfield County picked up an additional 53 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as reported by the state Department of Health. There were no new deaths reported out of the county.
Centre County gained 103 new cases and reported five more deaths. Blair County reported 93 new cases and five deaths, while Cambria County reported 85 new cases and nine deaths.
Jefferson County reported 26 new cases but also four more deaths, while Elk County gained 29 new cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases for Clearfield County and surrounding areas is listed below.
- Blair — 6,644 cases and 127 deaths
- Cambria — 7,522 cases and 179 deaths
- Centre — 8,022 cases and 118 deaths
- Clearfield — 3,092 cases and 31 deaths
- Elk — 967 cases and 13 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,534 cases and 24 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 9,966 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 529,335.
There are 6,346 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,238 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,200 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 4 stood at 16.2%.
As of Dec. 16, there were 224 new deaths reported for a total of 13,392 deaths attributed to COVID-19.