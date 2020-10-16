HARRISBURG — Five more positive COVID-19 cases were announced Friday for Clearfield County, according to the state Department of Health.
Centre County reported 36 more cases. Blair and Cambria counties jumped up 30 more cases each. Elk County gained six more while Jefferson County gained two.
Centre County also reported another death.
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 980 cases and 23 deaths
- Cambria — 831 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 3,650 cases and 15 deaths
- Clearfield — 385 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 99 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 143 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 1,566 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 179,086. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 141 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 136 cases and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 108 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15 is 238,610 with 9,592 positive cases. There were 34,782 test results reported to the department through Oct. 15.
There are 8,457 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths reported.