HARRISBURG — After going up double-digits on Thursday, Clearfield County picked up four new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
Centre County reported 59 new cases and Cambria County gained 50 cases. Blair County reported 16 new cases while Elk and Jefferson counties reported nine and six cases, respectively.
Centre County also reported a new death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 1,116 cases and 27 deaths
- Cambria — 986 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 3,908 cases and 16 deaths
- Clearfield — 427 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk – 143 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 158 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 2,219 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 190,579. Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020, with today’s case count the largest one-day total.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22 is 235,737 with 10,840 positive cases. There were 39,757 test results reported to the department through Oct. 22.
There are 8,625 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths reported.