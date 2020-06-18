HARRISBURG — After staying steady for a couple of days, Clearfield County saw a rise in COVID-19 cases yesterday as the state Department of Health reported the county now has 61 cases — an increase of four new cases.
Of the 61 cases, 46 are confirmed and 15 are probable. The number of negative county cases is 1,713.
Centre County remained at 172 cases with six deaths.
The DOH reported Thursday an increase of 418 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 80,236 cases statewide. Of these, 2,287 are probable cases of the coronavirus in the state.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,850 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,986 cases among employees, for a total of 19,836 at 649 distinct facilities in 47 counties. There have been 4,332 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date. 76 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 543,832 negative tests have been issued.