If you enjoy horsepower, the Clearfield County Fair was the place to be Thursday evening as the annual Truck and Tractor Pulls took place. The event — hosted by Full Pull Productions, Inc. — saw over 70 drivers and vehicles in seven divisions take a turn at the fairgrounds in pulling the sled as far as possible.
Results from Thursday evening via the Full Pull Productions website are as follows:
Street Licensed Gas 4x4 Trucks (Clearfield County residents): 1st — Lee Zalno, 86 Chevy, 299.73 feet; 2nd — Adrienne Zalno, 06 Chevy, 281.17; 3rd — Justin Royer, 16 Dodge, 280.38; 4th — Jordan Wooster, 09 GMC, 279.88; 5th — Brittany Blackburn, 82 Chevy, 271.22; 6th — Nicholas Maines, 14 Ram, 268.87; 7th — Brandon King, 79 Ford, 267.37; 8th — James Spencer III, 07 Chevy, 267.30; 9th — Jeffrey Maines, 04 Chevy, 363.45; 10th — Cody Sral, 84 Chevy, 262.64; 11th — Austin Wooster, 99 GMC, 261.85; 12th — Tanner Odgen, 02 Chevy, 259.86; 13th — Dylan McGarry, 15 Chevy, 258.86; 14th — Jon Lupton, 79 Chevy, 258.15; 15th — Joseph Goldsborough, 97 Chevy, 258.01; 16th, Travis Cowfer, 16 Chevy, 257.06; 17th — Vincent McCartney, 04 Ford, 254.33; 18th — Travis Ogden, 92 Ford, 243.75; 19th — Michael Wood, 14 Nissan, 241.68; 20th — Darin Billotte, 85 Dodge, 235.27; 21st — Bryan Dearborn, 07 Chevy, 223.14.
Hot Farm Tractors: 1st — Shane McFarland, 72 JD 4320, 325.91 feet; 2nd — Daniel Peterson, 75 Ford, 321.05; 3rd — Mark Sindlinger, 68 Ford 8000, 315.99; 4th — Ron Bowser, 84 JD 4440, 302.22.
Super Street Gas 4x4 Trucks: 1st — Ray Unger, 85 Chevy, 300.62 feet; 2nd — Ethan Robbins, 78 Ford, 299.61; 3rd — Keith Hinchberger, 71 Ford, 298.6; 4th —Carl Barnhart, 70 Ford, 296.89; 5th — Mike Lockwood, 82 Chevy, 296.82; 6th — Mark Petros, 75 Dodge, 295.86; 7th — Jimmy Hrapczak, 78 Chevy, 294.23; 8th — Don Fair, 78 Chevy, 292.60; 9th — Gary Millhorn, 87 Ford, 287.28; 10th — Brandon Struble, 77 Chevy, 286.59; 11th — Brian Struble, 97 Ford, 283.39; 12th — Brett Passonetti, 77 Ford, 189.48.
PA Posse Semi Trucks: 1st — Nate August, 94 KW, 347.33 feet; 2nd — William Oester, 03 IH, 344.56; 3rd — Roger Herrington, 98 PTRB, 301.83; 4th — Jon Rees, 66 Diamond T, 295.43; 5th — Gregg Rafalko, 89 MAC, 248.07.
Street Licensed Semi Trucks — Enhanced Street: 1st — Josh Wagner, 96 PTRB, 336.54 feet; 2nd — Raymond Gallaher, 96 KW, 328.86; 3rd — James August, 01 PTRB, 323.91; 4th — Kevin Haas, 89 MAC, 306.94; 5th — Audie Pentz, 89 MAC, 300.52; 6th — Preston Hoopes, 09 PETE, 299.13; 7th — Tommy Haynes, 03 WS, 284.62; 8th — Bob Lauten, 99 PTRB, 282.06.
Street Licensed Semi Trucks — Street Driven: 1st — Justin Getz, 93 ITNL, 294.78 feet; 2nd — Ted Crea, 89 MAC, 293.05; 3rd — Michael Adams, 97 KW, 286.22; 4th — Jay Schwanger, 86 Ford, 273.93; 5th — Matt Gabriel, 87 PTRB, 260.96; 6th — Evan Johnson, 19 PETE, 252.85.
Street Licensed Diesel 4x4 Trucks (Clearfield County residents): 1st — Joshua Bordas, 11 Dodge, 334.57 feet; 2nd — Boyd Blackburn, 08 Chevy, 329.18; 3rd — Spencer Smeal, 05 GMC, 327.72; 4th — Derek Bressler, 11 Ford, 325.66; 5th — Levon Visnofsky, 12 Dodge, 324.62; 6th — Patrick Carfley, 02 Chevy, 320.99; 7th — Brian Hazelton, 19 Ford, 309.89; 8th — Cody Hazelton, 16 Ford, 309.17; 9th — Austin Luzier, 08 Chevy, 302.81; 10th — Christopher Moore Jr., 12 Chevy, 295.97; 11th — Todd English, 06 Dodge, 295.68; 12th — Travis Richards, 06 Dodge, 288.48; 13th — Derik Nearhood, 02 Ford, 255.12; 14th — Josh Zimmerman, 97 Dodge, 252.67; 15th — Robert Bowery, 05 Dodge, 224.65.