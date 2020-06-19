The Clearfield County Fair Board issued a press release Friday morning announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Clearfield County Fair.
The press release reads as follows:
Unfortunately, the Clearfield County Fair has some disappointing news to share. The Fair is going to have to be canceled for 2020 due to the health and safety concerns from the current pandemic. Per Governor Wolf’s order and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Health Department directives (www.pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/) there is a limit on the number of people allowed in mass gatherings. While Clearfield County is in the “green phase” we can have no more than 250 individuals.
We have waited as long as possible to see if this order would be amended or lifted. Unfortunately, and as of today, it has not and does not appear that changes will be made in the near future. This makes it impossible to produce and prepare for the Clearfield County Fair as scheduled.
With the uncertainty of our carnival company, and after talking to our insurance provider, we felt this is is the best decision for the health and safety of the general public.
Watch for announcements as we will continue to try to bring some small events throughout the year.
All the best and stay healthy
The Clearfield County Fair Board
This is the first time the fair has been canceled since 1944 and 1945 when the fair was canceled due to World War II, according to fair manager Greg Hallstrom.
The fair later announced on its Facebook page that next year’s dates will be Aug. 1-7, 2021.