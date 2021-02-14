Clearfield County Democratic Committee held its monthly meeting recently. The CCDC had the opportunity to meet candidates that are preparing to run for 2021 municipal and state court offices. CCDC encourages any Democrat interested in running for local office to contact them to obtain the 2021 Candidate Handbook. It is CCDC’s goal to provide the information, training, materials, and assistance needed to be a strong candidate.
At the meeting, Zachary Bloom of Houtzdale announced his intent to run for Clearfield County Controller.
For Bloom and other candidates to get on the ballot for the May 18 primary election, they must gather the required number of signatures on a petition.
CCDC is having a unique drive-thru petition signing event on Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. in front of the CCDC headquarters located at 106 North Second St. in Clearfield. Petition signing is the first step to the election process, and it is the first opportunity to meet the candidates who wish to serve you.
Registered Democrats are encouraged to participate by driving through a line of petition-signing “stations” while remaining in their vehicles. At the start of the line, participants will receive a new and unused pen that they will use and then take home to ensure no cross-contamination while collecting signatures. Additionally, candidates and volunteers will be using disinfecting wipes and masks.
CCDC asks driver’s who are interacting through their vehicle windows to also wear a mask. The line will begin on the northwest corner of North Second and E. Locust streets. Participants can look for directional signs, and candidates should dress warm. CCDC will provide restrooms and refreshments to volunteers and candidates, with a very limited indoor capacity.
CCDC members also discussed municipal offices up for the election and they learned more about the endorsement process of judges in Pennsylvania’s Democratic State Committee. CCDC is seeking volunteers with computer and writing skills to join their Information Technology and Communications Team, and the CCDC announced the need to establish a Young Democrats of Clearfield County group.
Young people from rural counties throughout central Pennsylvania are stepping up and making an impact in their communities with their voices and skills. CCDC wants to be able to provide an avenue for the youth in Clearfield county to advocate for progressive issues and unite with the next generation of progressive leaders. Any student, teacher or organization interested in establishing a Young Democrats of Clearfield County should contact the CCDC.
The Clearfield County Democratic Committee meets on the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. The group has been meeting virtually during the pandemic, and registered Democrats wanting to attend the meeting online, or receive email newsletters, should contact the Clearfield Democrats by email at clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com, or by phone at 205-3451.