HARRISBURG — Clearfield County crossed the 1,000-case mark for new cases of COVID-19 while the state reported a record number of 7,126 cases in one day on Thursday.
Clearfield County reported an increase of 40 cases according to the state Department of Health. Jefferson County reported 22 cases and Elk County reported 10 cases.
Cambria reported an increase of 133 new cases, Blair County reported 124, and Centre County reported 82 cases.
Additionally, Cambria and Centre each reported three more deaths, and Blair County reported two.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 2,872 cases and 45 deaths
- Cambria — 2,663 cases and 28 deaths
- Centre — 5,411 cases and 28 deaths
- Clearfield — 1,015 cases and 8 deaths
- Elk — 393 cases and 3 deaths
- Jefferson — 492 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 7,126 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 288,978. This is the highest daily increase of cases.
There are 2,904 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 628 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,700 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 6 stood at 9.6%.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 389,594 with 38,484 positive cases. There were 55,713 test results reported to the department through Nov. 18.
As of 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, there were 116 new deaths reported for a total of 9,581 deaths attributed to COVID-19.