Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III announced Clearfield County Courts will largely be open starting Monday.
The press release states:
“The most recent Supreme Court Order dated April 28, 2020 contained a provision which indicated that “Beginning May 4, 2020, unless otherwise provided by a local emergency order, Pennsylvania courts generally SHALL BE OPEN to conduct all court business.” With that direction in mind, any individuals who have been scheduled for Civil, Criminal or other Court proceedings should appear consistent with their scheduling order or notice.
All proceedings will be conducted with appropriate social distancing and individuals should appear with appropriate facial masks in order to be admitted to the Courthouse. If you have any questions, please contact your attorney for further information or contact Court Administration at (814) 765-2641 Ext. 5010 to confirm that the proceeding is still scheduled.”