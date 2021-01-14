Mike Gill was elected chairman of the Board of Directors of Clearfield County Conservation District at its reorganizational meeting yesterday.
Don Foster served as chairman last year.
Tyler Hicks was elected as vice-chairman; Joe Kendrick Jr. was the vice-chairman last year.
Mike Hollabaugh was elected secretary/treasurer; Gill served in this position last year.
Before turning over the reigns, Foster swore in Commissioner Tony Scotto for another term on the board. Scotto then swore in Elizabeth Wisor of Grampian as a new member of the board, replacing Kendrick whose term expired.
In other business, Susanne Klinger of the Natural Resource Conservation Service congratulated the conservation district’s staff for securing several Growing Greener Grants.
“We are very thankful for all of the hard work your staff puts into those grant applications,” Klinger said to the board. “It is no easy task.”
And she noted that implementing these grants takes a lot of hard work as well.
“You have active staff that are really are interested in putting the time and dedication in to seeking projects, seeking grants opportunities, doing those applications and then implementing them,” Klinger said. “You are very lucky, you have a great staff, and we are very proud and thankful for all of the work your staff puts into those types of projects.”
These are the projects receiving funding in the latest round of Growing Greener Grants, according to a previous article in The Progress.
- Clearfield County Conservation District, Morgan Run Flushing Unit Replacement, $21,417
- Clearfield County Conservation District, Agricultural Streambank Protection Project, $22,000
- Clearfield County Conservation District, Morgan Run State Game Lands 98 Acid Mine Drainage Collection and Monitoring, $151,142
- Trout Unlimited Inc., Streambank Stabilization in the Chesapeake Bay – a collaborative Initiative to Improve Stream Health and Reduce Nonpoint Source Pollution, $49,363 (including Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, and Huntingdon counties)