Clearfield County Conservation District set its preliminary schedule for its upcoming day camp at its meeting yesterday.
The day camp will be held on Aug. 6, 7 and 8 for children in grades 4-6, according to Rebecca Holler, dirt and gravel road specialist.
According to Holler, on the morning of Aug. 6 there will be an introductory program and the afternoon will focus on forestry with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. On Aug. 7 they will go to Wriglesworth Farm to see how a dairy farm works; and Aug. 8 will be wildlife and watersheds day where Conservation Specialist Amy Hallman will give a wildlife presentation and Watershed Specialist Kelly Williams will give a watershed presentation. Campers will also go fishing. The conservation district will have rods, tackle and bait for all participants, Holler said.
On Aug. 6 and 8, campers will be at Curwensville Lake for much of the day. Lunch is included for all three days.
There are still a few spots open; those interested should contact the Clearfield County Conservation District.
The price is $30 but the conservation district does have need-based scholarships available.
For more information go to https://www.clfdccd.com/conservation-day-camp.html or call