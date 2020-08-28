Highlights from Tuesdays meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners include:
- New hires — Katelyn Ecke, deputy warden, Clearfield County Jail; Nancy Collins, temporary department clerk III/elections; Porter King, temporary deputy sheriff; Patricia Bumbarger, department clerk II/prothonotary.
- Separations/retirements — Craig Westover, part-time corrections officer/CCJ; Dale Confer, 911 telecommunicator/911; William Chase, deputy sheriff.
- Approve the memorandum of understanding with the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission. The agreement guarantees there would be a continuity of care for those being served by the drug and alcohol commission and Children, Youth and Family Services, Solicitor Heather Bozovich said.
- Approve the agreement the School Based Probation Program for the Clearfield and DuBois area school districts.
- Approve the following Liquid Fuel allocations — Bloom Township $3,024, Chest Township $3,190 and Mahaffey Borough $3,000.