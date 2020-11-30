Highlights from Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners meeting include:
- Approval of the agreement with Zelonkofskey Axlerod for auditing services. Commissioner Dave Glass cast the only dissenting vote, stating Zelonkofskey Axelrod has done a good job for the county but thought the commissioners should have advertised for the services. Commissioner Tony Scotto said their fees are still lower than the next lowest bid the last time they advertised for the services and since it is professional services, it isn’t required to be advertised. Commissioner John Sobel also said he is satisfied their services and he and Scotto voted in favor of the agreement.
- Reappointed Glass to the North Central Regional Planning and Development Corporation Board with Sobel as the alternate.
- Reappointed Scotto to the Clearfield County Conservation District Board of Directors.
- Approval of paying the local match of $168,849 to the Area Transportation Authority.
- Approval of the following personnel changes: Separations/retirements — Danielle Flander, telecommunication/911; transfers — James Dunsmore, supervisor at domestic relations to assistant director at domestic relations.