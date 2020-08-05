Highlights from Tuesday’s workshop meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners.
The salary board approved the following,
- Set the salary of Deputy Warden/Operations Byron Brumbaugh at $48,500 per year. Warden David Kessling said Brumbaugh has years working in the state Department of Corrections and recently retired as a deputy superintendent at SCI-Huntingdon.
- Create a temporary part-time administrative assistant position at the jail and a temporary part-time Department Clerk III for the Department of Elections to assist with the extra workload due to the presidential election.
- The commissioners proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and Sept. 13 as Clearfield County Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day.
- The commissioners approved the following Liquid Fuel allocations, Clearfield Borough $7,681, Osceola Mills Borough $3,317 and Bloom Township $3,024.
- The commissioners voted to approve the contract with Key Settlement Services LLC for abstracting services for the Farmland Preservation Program.