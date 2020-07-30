Highlights from Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners include the following personnel changes:
- New hires — Sharon Whipple, part-time temporary jury coordinator; Douglas Waite, Danielle Flander and Dale Confer, part-time telecommunicators/911
- Transfers — Noah Britton and Sara Gillen, part-time to full time telecommunicators/911; Michael Cook, deputy warden at the Clearfield County Jail to probation officer/Adult Probation
- Separations/retirements — Joebe Smith, probation officer/adult probation; Susan Duty, caseworker supervisor/Children Youth Family Services
The commissioners then approved the following Liquid Fuel allocations: Chester Hill Borough, $3,000; Burnside Township, $4,695; Ferguson Township, $4,551.50; Goshen Township, $3,450; Pine Township, $3,000; and Union Township, $4,250.
Also approved was the agreement with Can-Clear Child Care Services for it to administer the Family Group Decision Making and Extended Monitored Visitation programs.