The Clearfield County Commissioner and the Penn Highlands Hospital system released a statement Friday afternoon reminded citizens to use caution when it comes to public gatherings and the spread of COVID-19.
Clearfield County received another confirmed case on Friday, bringing the total to 50.
The following is the statement by the commissioners and Dr. Shaun Sheehan of Penn Highlands:
The Clearfield County Commissioners and the Penn Highlands Hospital system would like to remind citizens that even though our area is in ‘green phase’, it is important to continue to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
We encourage everyone to wear masks in group settings or while inside public buildings; wash hands regularly; stay home if you feel sick; and minimize close contact with our most at-risk citizens (examples include the elderly, and those with compromised immense systems).
We also encourage you to avoid large gatherings as much as possible. Large gatherings provide opportunities for the disease to spread very quickly. If you must attend a large gathering, please wear a mask and minimize close contact with others.
Thank you all for continuing to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Sincerely,
The Clearfield County Commissioners
and
Shaun Sheehan, D.O.
Emergency Services Medical Director,
Penn Highlands Healthcare