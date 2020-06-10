Highlights from Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners.
The commissioners approved the following measures:
- Approve the agreement with Can-Clear Child Care Services on behalf of the Child Advocacy Center.
Approve the following Liquid Fuel allocations: Bell Township $4,609, Grampian Borough $3,000, DuBois City $8,590, Greenwood Township $3,522, Bradford Township $5,330, Coalport Borough $3,000, Bigler Township $3,6229, and Jordan Township $3,764.
- Approve the updated policies required for federal grant money.
- approve the purchase of services agreement with Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County.
- issue a Request for Proposals for independent certified general real estate appraisal services for the agriculture preservation easement purchases.
- Approve the following personnel changes: new hires — Brooke Galloper, secretary II/Clearfield County Jail; Todd McQuillen, security/commissioners and Angel Miller, secretary/Magistrate Patrick Ford.
- The salary board voted to create the position of Fiscal Tech Supervisor with a salary of $35,000 per year effective June 9 for Children, Youth and Family Services.