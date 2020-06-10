Highlights from Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners.

The commissioners approved the following measures:

  • Approve the agreement with Can-Clear Child Care Services on behalf of the Child Advocacy Center.

Approve the following Liquid Fuel allocations: Bell Township $4,609, Grampian Borough $3,000, DuBois City $8,590, Greenwood Township $3,522, Bradford Township $5,330, Coalport Borough $3,000, Bigler Township $3,6229, and Jordan Township $3,764.

  • Approve the updated policies required for federal grant money.
  • approve the purchase of services agreement with Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County.
  • issue a Request for Proposals for independent certified general real estate appraisal services for the agriculture preservation easement purchases.
  • Approve the following personnel changes: new hires — Brooke Galloper, secretary II/Clearfield County Jail; Todd McQuillen, security/commissioners and Angel Miller, secretary/Magistrate Patrick Ford.
  • The salary board voted to create the position of Fiscal Tech Supervisor with a salary of $35,000 per year effective June 9 for Children, Youth and Family Services.

Tags