Listed below are highlights from the Clearfield County Commissioners workshop meeting held on Tuesday.
1. Commissioners signed an agreement with Centre County that allows Clearfield County to house inmates in the Centre County Jail at a cost of $65 per day. Clearfield County houses inmates in surrounding county jails when the Clearfield County Jail is full.
Most of the county’s overflow inmates go to Jefferson County Jail, which charges $55 per day to house inmates.
2. Commissioners approved the following personnel changes — new hires, Jodi Simcox, director of nursing at jail at a salary of $48,000 a year; Kimberly Knepp, temporary DC II/sheriff’s office, James Bryan, part-time corrections officer at the jail.
Transfers, Eddie Miles and Brett Collins from part-time telecommunicators/911 to full-time telecommunicators/911.
Separations, Heather Condon, DC III/prothonotary.