Clearfield County Commissioners have declared a state of emergency in Clearfield County and have eliminated visitors at Clearfield County Jail and 911 center.
Yesterday afternoon, commissioners issued the following press release to the media:
”In response to the coronavirus situation, and in keeping with the Governor’s address at 2 p.m. today, the Commissioners have declared a countywide State of Emergency.
The Governor’s proclamation ordered all non-essential businesses to close to the public. Please abide by the state’s order for these next two weeks.
Effective immediately, the county jail and the county 911 center will not be allowing visitors until further notice. The jail will be extending phone times for inmates to compensate.
We encourage citizens to call ahead before visiting the courthouse or other county offices. The main county phone number is 765-2641. We also invite you to use the county’s website, www.clearfieldco.org, for more information.
Consistent with guidance from the CDC and the state/federal governments, we are asking citizens not to congregate in groups of 50 or more for the time being. Continue to wash your hands thoroughly, sanitize shared spaces often, and maintain social distancing.
This situation is rapidly evolving and there will be further updates coming. Please continue to monitor media outlets for further information.
Sincerely,
Clearfield County Commissioners.”
In declaring the state of emergency the commissioners also activated the county’s emergency operation plan.
“We direct the Clearfield County Chief Clerk to coordinate the internal activities of the Clearfield County Government’s Emergency Operations Plan and work with state and federal authorities as needed,” the proclamation states.
“Further, we direct the Clearfield County Emergency Management Coordinator to coordinate the activities of the emergency response external to the Clearfield County Government’s Emergency Operation Plan, to take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this disaster, to aid in the restoration of essential pubic service and to take any other emergency response action deemed necessary to respond to this disaster emergency.”