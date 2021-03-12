The Clearfield County Commissioners announced $897,671 has been awarded to the county through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).
The funding will be available to hospitality-related businesses.
The commissioners said the following in a joint press release Thursday:
“These funds will be disbursed to hospitality-related businesses that can demonstrate at least a 25 percent reduction in gross sales for any quarter in 2020 relative to 2019 – and which can show a net loss (after any prior funds awarded, such as PPP or CARES grants).
“Eligible business categories include bars, restaurants, hotels/motels, bed & breakfasts, and others with a state NAICS code that begins with 721 or 722. Due to the way the legislation is written, non-profit organizations are not eligible for this grant.
“The application will be available starting March 15 on our website (www.clearfieldco.org). The deadline for the first round will be April 15 at 11:59 p.m. After we process first-round applications, if there are still funds available we will conduct a second round at a time to be determined.
“The North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission will be working with all six counties in their area (Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter) to approve the grant applications. In addition, as we did with the CARES grants, we are proud to partner with the North Central PA LaunchBox to help collect applications and assist business owners if they have questions. They will have a computer lab available for those who want to stop by and receive one-on-one assistance with the application. If anyone has any questions about the process, contact the LaunchBox. Their address and contact information can be found on their website: https://dubois.psu.edu/launchbox.
“We are proud to be able to offer even more support to area businesses as we all continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”