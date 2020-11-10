Clearfield County Charitable Foundation received 31 grant applications for the 2020 CCCF Grant Program from various groups and organizations representing communities all across Clearfield County. The CCCF Grant Review Committee did a complete review and scoring of all the submitted applications and presented a detailed report with recommendations to the Charitable Foundation Board who approved the following grant awards:
- Pentz Run Youth Services, DuBois –$1,000
- Young People Who Care, Frenchville –$1,000
- Cen-Clear, Bigler –$1,250
- Good Samaritan Center, Clearfield –$1,500
- Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund –$1,000
- Grampian Lions Club, Grampian –$1,000
- Clearfield Chamber of Commerce, Clearfield –$2,500
- Catholic Charities Adoption Services –$1,000
- Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc., Curwensville –$2,000
- Cultural Resources Inc, DuBois –$1,000
- Clearfield YMCA, Clearfield –$820
- Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1, Clearfield –$480
- Clearfield Skate Park, Clearfield –$445
The following awards were made from the Sara Jane Mattern Fund to the following four organizations in the borough of Osceola Mills
- Columbia Fire Company –$1,312
- Osceola Mills United Methodist Church –$1,312
- Osceola Mills Community Library –$1,312
- and Osceola Mills Historical Foundation –$1,312
The Sara Jane Mattern Fund was established by Ms. Mattern’s estate to provide annual funding to the 4 listed organizations.
The grant awards listed above represent $10,695 from the CCCH Community Fund, $4,300 from the Kurtz Clearfield, Lawrence, Curwensville Fund and $5,250 from the Sara Jane Mattern fund for a total distribution of $20,245 to help people and communities all over Clearfield County. Of the funds from the CCCH Community Fund, $1,377 came from a contribution made by Visit Clearfield County from the proceeds of the Chainsaw Carvers Event they sponsored in June. The $1,377 donation was made possible through the generosity of the four carvers that participated in the event, Doug Ryan, Ray “Knotty Ray” Good, Todd Gladfelter and Mark Mann.
On behalf of the Charitable Foundation Board and Grant Review Committee, Charitable Foundation Executive Director Mark McCracken said, “The awarded grants went to some fine community based organizations and include projects that will benefit many people with specific needs. Several of the projects will benefit area youths while others address needs for people with medical issues. There are also specific projects to establish a much needed food bank in the Coalport / Irvona area along with a project to purchase and install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in homes that don’t have them.”
McCracken added, “We also had some great organizations with viable projects that did not make the cut for funding this year, but we would encourage them to resubmit next year.”
Since 2006, the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation’s grant program has awarded over $120,000 to projects in communities across Clearfield County.
Anyone who would like to contribute to help fund grants next year can do so by sending contributions to the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, PO Box 1442, Clearfield PA 16830 by designating the donation to go to the Community Fund, the Kurtz CLC Donor Designated Fund or the Sara Jane Mattern Fund. Donations may also be made online at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org which are securely processed through Paypal.