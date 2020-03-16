Clearfield County Cancer Support, Inc., receives grant from Clearfield County Charitable Foundation

In 2016, Sonya and Mike Green founded Clearfield County Cancer Support, Inc., as a 501c3 nonprofit foundation to provide assistance and support to cancer patients so they can focus on their treatments rather than worrying about problems that spring up in the daily life.
Mike Greene stressed, “There are some misconceptions that are part of the American Cancer Society and/or Relay for Life, but we are a standalone organization. We operate strictly with volunteers and 95 percent of the funds we raise benefit cancer patients living in Clearfield County with the remaining funds going towards operational costs, money raised here stays here.”
Mike and Sonya Green shared, “We have several ongoing fundraisers including our annual golf tournament scheduled for May 23 at Eagles Ridge, a Cash Bingo held every other month at the Curwensville VFW, and new for 2020 we are joining Morris Township Vol. Fire Dept. and Clearfield Moose in organizing the Snakefest Musicfest that will be held Saturday, June 20 at the Morris Township Volunteer Fire Department Recreation Center in Morrisdale. We also host a basket raffle at St. Timothy’s Rec Hall in Curwensville on July 26.”
To help support Clearfield County Support Inc., the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation recently awarded a $1,000 grant to the organization. CCCF executive director Mark McCracken said, “The support offered by Clearfield County Cancer Support is something unique that other established cancer charities aren’t offering. This is an idea brought to life by Sonya and Mike Greene because they lived through the process of battling cancer and saw, firsthand, what was missing in the community support system. This is the type of program the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation looks to support with our grant program because it assists people throughout Clearfield County in a time of great need.”
Mike Green also noted they have several businesses that have been giving ongoing support to the organization.
“Pennsylvania Grain Processing (Ethanol Plant) and Walmart Distribution Center have been very generous in their support, Rob Brown of C Classic has been involved in supporting the annual golf tournament and Eagle Haven Computers designed, maintains, and hosts our website.”
For more information on Clearfield County Cancer Support, Inc., visit their website at www.clfdccs.org and for more information on the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation visit www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org.