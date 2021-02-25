Clearfield County Commissioners are applying for a $897,671 state COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program grant to assist the local hospitality industry.
Commissioners on Tuesday voted to hire the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission to administer the grant.
The grant would assist qualifying businesses in the hospitality industry such as hotels, restaurants, bars etc., Commissioner Dave Glass said.
The county is paying NCPRPDC a fee based on the number of applications not to exceed $20,000, according to county Solicitor Heather Bozovich.
NCPRPDC will only be paid if the county receives the grant, Bozovich said.
Instead of having each county administer the grant on its own, all six NCPRPDC counties have agreed to centralize the grant administration so the rules and process are uniform across the region to avoid confusion, Glass said.
Commissioners Scotto and Sobel agreed and Sobel said by having NCPRPDC administer the grant would help ease confusion like they had with the Coronavirus Aid and Economic Security Act grant funds. He said there was some friction and confusion because Centre County had different eligibility rules than Clearfield County.
Glass thanked the NCPRPDC for taking on the challenge of administering the grant at its cost.
“Except for the expenses, they are not planning on taking any other administrative fees,” Glass said.
Sobel agreed and said NCPRPDC was allowed by law to charge up to $500 per application but is only charging the county $150 with a cap of $20,000.
“It is quite of a concession on their part because there is a lot of work involved,” Sobel said. “We do need to thank them for that.”
Scotto agreed and said the organization is focusing on getting as much money as possible out to local businesses.
And Sobel noted that Clearfield County’s grant allocation will stay in Clearfield County, and not be shared throughout the six county region.
“We are not pooling our money,” Glass said.
Glass said the applications for funding will be available on the county’s website and the NCPRPDC website starting March 15.