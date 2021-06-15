HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added two new cases of COVID-19 and one additional coronavirus-related death on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County had no new cases, but Jefferson County added two.
Blair County added two additional cases, Cambria added 22 new cases, and Centre County added no cases but added one additional death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 13,510 cases and 340 deaths
- Cambria — 14,790 cases and 437 deaths
- Centre — 16,894 cases and 225 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,637 cases and 151 deaths
- Elk — 2,868 cases and 41 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,342 cases and 99 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 453 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,209,136.
There are 512 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 130 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 4 stood at 1.9%.
There were 24 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,514 deaths attributed to COVID-19.