HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an increase of two cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total case count to 8,642. It also added one additional coronavirus-related death.
Elk County had no new cases or deaths and Jefferson County added one new case only.
Blair County reported no additional cases or deaths. Cambria County added six new cases and no deaths. Centre County added one new case and on additional death,
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –13,517 total cases and 341 deaths
- Cambria –14,815 total cases and 438 deaths
- Centre –16,907 total cases and 226 deaths
- Clearfield –8,642 total cases and 153 deaths
- Elk –2,868 total cases and 41 deaths
- Jefferson –3,342 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 177 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,210,646.
There are 406 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 93 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 stood at 1.4%.
There were 34 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry on Monday, reported for a total of 27,604 deaths attributed to COVID-19.