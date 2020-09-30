HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported one new additional case of COVID-19 and neighboring Elk and Jefferson counties reported none, according to the state Department of Health.
Centre County reported 43 new cases, Blair County reported 11 and Cambria County reported six .
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 716 cases and 18 deaths
- Cambria — 591 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 2,710 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 330 cases and 5 deaths
- Elk – 73 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson —112 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 1,153 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 158,967. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 23 and Sept. 29 is 191,995 with 6,168 positive cases. There were 23,163 test results reported to the department through Sept. 29. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 8,142 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported.