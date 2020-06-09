HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 9, that there are 493 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 76,436. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
There are 6,014 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 61 new deaths.
Clearfield County saw a jump of four cases in one day and currently has 48 total cases, with 38 being confirmed cases and 10 probable cases.
Neighboring counties:
- Jefferson County currently has Jefferson County has 16 total cases, with 13 being confirmed and three probable cases.
- Centre County currently has 157 total cases, with 148 being confirmed and nine being probable. There have been seven deaths.
- Elk County currently has six total cases, with four being confirmed and two being probable cases.
- Cambria County has 60 total cases — a jump of one case — with 44 being confirmed and 16 being probable cases. There have been two deaths.
“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Each of us has a responsibility to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
There are 625 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 459,248 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;
- 6% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
- 25% are ages 50-64; and
- 28% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,247 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,824 cases among employees, for a total of 19,071 at 618 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,117 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,796 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.