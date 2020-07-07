HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 79.
Neighboring Cambria County reported six new cases, Elk reported four, and Centre and Blair each reported two new cases.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 995 coronavirus cases in the state Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 91,299 throughout all 67 counties.
The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 204 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 288 cases, but those cases represent cases over several weeks, and are not all people recently tested. This is because of a lag time in reporting from the Philadelphia Department of Health.
The number of tests administered since July 1 is 98,707 with 4,693 positive test results.
Seventy-seven percent of the state’s total cases are considered to be recovered.
State health officials reported 33 more coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday bringing Pennsylvania’s death toll to 6,787.
According to the Department of Health, 758,803 people have tested negative for the virus.
COVID-19 data for Clearfield and surrounding counties are listed below:
- Blair –89 positives, 1 death
- Cambria –104 positives, 3 deaths
- Centre –230 positives, 8 deaths
- Clearfield –79 positives, 0 deaths
- Elk –24 positives, 0 deaths
- Jefferson –30 positives, 1 death
All Pennsylvania counties are now in the least-restrictive green phase of Gov. Wolf’s reopening plan.
The Department of Health says mask-wearing is now mandatory in all public spaces and anyone who visits these 15 states will need to quarantine for two weeks:
• Alabama
• Arizona
• Arkansas
• California
• Florida
• Georgia
• Idaho
• Louisiana
• Mississippi
• Nevada
• North Carolina
• South Carolina
• Tennessee
• Texas
• Utah