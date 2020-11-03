HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday while the state Department of Health reported the highest number of cases ever reported in one day.
Additionally in the tri-county area, Elk County reported 18 new cases and Jefferson County reported seven.
Cambria County reported an increase of 47 new cases, Blair County reported 45 and Centre County reported 39.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 1,574 cases and 32 deaths
- Cambria — 1,296 cases and 9 deaths
- Centre — 4,356 cases and 19 deaths
- Clearfield — 525 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 221 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 239 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 2,875 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 214,871. This is the highest daily increase of cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 259,898 with 16,301 positive cases. There were 39,561 test results reported to the department through Nov. 2.
There are 8,855 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 32 new deaths reported.
CASES IN THE PROGRESSLAND COMMUNITY
The total number of cases per community in The Progress readership area are listed below.
- DUBOIS — 137 cases, 28 probable
- CLEARFIELD — 74 cases, 12 probable
- COALPORT — 10 cases, 1-4 probable
- CURWENSVILLE — 31 cases, 8 probable
- FALLENTIMBER — 7 cases, 1-4 probable
- FLINTON — 7 cases
- HOUTZDALE — 28 cases, 5 probable
- KARTHAUS— 10 cases, 1-4 probable
- MAHAFFEY— 9 cases, 1-4 probable
- PHILIPSBURG— 40 cases, 1-4 probable
- MORRISDALE— 14 cases, 1-4 probable
- ROCKTON — 6 cases, 1-4 probable
- WOODLAND — 13 cases, 8 probable