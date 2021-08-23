HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 97 more cases of COVID-19 and one additional coronavirus-related death since Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County added 22 new cases and Jefferson County added 27. There were no additional deaths reported in those counties.
Blair County added 113 new cases, Cambria County added 86 new cases and two deaths, and Centre County added 90 new cases and one death.
- Blair –13,892 total cases and 346 deaths
- Cambria –15,260 total cases and 446 deaths
- Centre –17,455 total cases and 230 deaths
- Clearfield –9,100 total cases and 163 deaths
- Elk –2,968 total cases and 42 deaths
- Jefferson –3,479 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 7,652 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday, and 2,795 reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,272,350.
There are 1,498 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 410 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 13 stood at 6.9%.
Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 22, there were 17 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, and 22 were reported on Aug. 23, for a total of 28,098 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Aug. 23, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered and 65.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.