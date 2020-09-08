HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported nine additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday according to the state Department of Health.
Centre County reported 12 cases, Cambria reported four and Blair reported two.
Neither Elk County nor Jefferson County reported any new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 498 cases and 13 deaths
- Cambria — 504 cases and 6 deaths
- Clearfield — 265 cases and 1 death
- Centre — 686 cases and 11 deaths
- Elk — 65 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson —100 cases and 2 deaths
DOH confirmed there are 496 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 140,359. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 1 and September 7 is 147,207 with 5,838 positive cases. There were 12,578 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 7. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,791 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 11 new deaths reported.