HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 88 additional cases of COVID-19 as well as six more deaths over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 54 cases and no deaths, while Jefferson County reported 44 cases and three deaths.
Blair County reported an increase of 140 cases and six deaths, Cambria County reported 155 cases and nine deaths, and Centre County reported 141 cases four deaths.
According to the Department of Health, 3,471,006 patients have tested negative for the virus.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 9,322 cases and 212 deaths
- Cambria —10,141 cases and 331 deaths
- Centre —10,182 cases and 171 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,104 cases and 70 deaths
- Elk — 1,938 cases and 27 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,272 cases and 61 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 7,166 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 6,023 cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 761,777.
There are 4,848 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,010 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,800 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 1 stood at 14.4%.
As of Friday, Jan. 15, there were 231 new deaths reported and on Saturday, Jan. 16 there were 123 additional deaths.