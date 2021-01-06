HARRISBURG — COVID-19 cases increased in Clearfield County by 87 on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County also reported four additional coronarivus-related deaths.
Jefferson County reported 41 new cases and three deaths; Elk County reported 28 new cases and three deaths.
Blair County reported 102 additional cases and five deaths, Cambria County reported 79 cases and nine deaths, and Centre County reported 77 cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 8,419 cases and 189 deaths
- Cambria — 9,214 cases and 266 deaths
- Centre — 9,348 cases and 147 deaths
- Clearfield — 4,471 cases and 54 deaths
- Elk — 1,590 cases and 21 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,031 cases and 50 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 9,474 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 683,389.
There are 5,684 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,148 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,300 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 25 stood at 15.0%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, there were 368 new deaths reported for a total of 16,914 deaths attributed to COVID-19.