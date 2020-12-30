HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 82 additional cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Also in the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported 40 cases and two deaths, and Elk County reported 22 cases and one death.
Cambria County reported 76 additional cases and 12 deaths, Centre County reported 76 cases and three deaths, and Blair County reported 61 cases and zero deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 7,827 cases and 173 deaths
- Cambria — 8,703 cases and 243 deaths
- Centre — 8,910 cases and 138 deaths
- Clearfield — 3,956 cases and 47 deaths
- Elk — 1,375 cases and 16 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,872 cases and 42 deaths
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed there were 8,984 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 631,333.
There are 6,022 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,174 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 18 stood at 15.1%.
As of Dec. 29, there were 319 new deaths reported for a total of 15,672 deaths attributed to COVID-19.